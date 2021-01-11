FX Making A Show About The Sex Pistols

FX is producing a ‘limited series’ TV show about legendary punk rock group The Sex Pistols.

Called Pistol, the show will be based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

The show will star Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten and Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, with Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams as Pamela Rook. Danny Boyle of Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire fame will direct.

Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) will direct a Sex Pistols limited series for FX: https://t.co/79TTDaPg9v pic.twitter.com/HluXzSSyUn — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 11, 2021

Filming for Pistol is set to begin in March.

