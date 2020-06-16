Life

Gallup Poll: American Pride Levels at Lowest in 20 Years

A new Gallup poll’s results find that American pride levels are at their lowest since Gallup started asking about it in 2001.  Only 42% of those polled said they are “extremely proud” to be an American while 21% said they are “very proud.”

Only 1/5 of all U.S. adults aged 18-29 said they were “extremely proud” to be American. The poll, consisting of Americans from all 50 states, found that 15% of Americans surveyed are “moderately proud” while 9% are “not proud at all” to be American.

The Gallup poll taken just before 9/11 in 2001 found that 55% of U.S. adults were proud to be an American.

