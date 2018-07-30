Geek News on the Radio July 30th

Fox Shareholders Have Agreed to the Disney Deal, and the X-Men Are Coming Back to Marvel

Much like any major comic book crossover event, the Disney/Fox merger saga has been exhaustingly drawn out, narratively dubious and marked by a number of dramatic twists and turns, but after the long battle, a decision has been reached. Today, an overwhelming majority of Disney and 21st Century Fox’s shareholders agreed to the $71.3 billion merger deal that will see the movie rights for both the X-Men and the Fantastic Four come to Marvel Studios.

Star Wars Episode 9 cast announced: Carrie Fisher to appear using ‘unseen footage’

It’s official, we’ll be seeing Carrie Fisher onscreen as Leia once again and Billy Dee Williams will be back as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Episode 9, the final installment of the Skywalker saga. The two will be joined by veterans Mark Hamilland Anthony Daniels.

Netflix has renewed Altered Carbon for a second season

Netflix’s adaptation of Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel Altered Carbon is getting an eight-episode second season. But when it returns, it’ll have a new actor playing the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs — Joel Kinnaman will be replaced by Anthony Mackie, currently best known for playing Falcon in the Captain America and Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Apple Makes Rights Deal To Turn Terry Gilliam’s ‘Time Bandits’ Into TV Series

In its latest series play, Apple is closing a deal for the rights to turn the beloved Terry Gilliam-directed fantasy film Time Bandits into a TV series. I’m told the series will be developed as a co-production between Anonymous Content, Paramount Television and Media Rights Capital. Gilliam will be a non-writing executive producer alongside Anonymous Content and MRC.

