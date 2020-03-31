Life

Georgia Man Caught on Video Having Sex with Chicken

Maybe this is why the chicken crossed the road: A Georgia man is behind bars after he was caught on video having sex with a chicken. Clinch County resident Reinaldo Pineda, 69, has been charged with felony bestiality and making terrorist threats in connection with the incident, which happened on February 26th, according to Clinch County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Smith. That’s the day a security camera caught Pineda doing the nasty with a chicken, Smith says. A subsequent investigation uncovered another video in which Pineda can be seen making threats against the public, saying he plans to “shoot them like dogs” before killing himself, Smith says. Pineda is currently being held without bond.

