Get Paid $1,000 To Watch Home Improvement Shows

Getting paid to watch TV? Sounds like a dream job – and there’s a website out there that’s hiring.

A site called ReviewHomeWarranties.com wants to pay you $1,000 to binge-watch home improvement shows and document your experience.

You’ll have to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows over a one month period – though we’re not sure if

the 90’s Tim Allen sitcom Home Improvement qualifies.

Applications are being accepted through May 10th.

