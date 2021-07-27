‘Ghostbusters’ 2021 Shares More Clips!

‘Ghostbusters’ fans have something new to get excited about with the release of a new clip from the upcoming film.

There’s a new trailer with a peak at ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ as well as a clip with director Jason Reitman giving details of the film.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was originally slated for a July 2020 release, but has been delayed a few times. The new release date is this November 11.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and includes appearances from stars from the original film.

Are you excited about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife?’ Do you think it will be any good? Which guest star do you expect to see in the new film?