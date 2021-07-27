‘Ghostbusters’ 2021 Shares More Clips!

‘Ghostbusters’ fans have something new to get excited about with the release of a new clip from the upcoming film.
There’s a new trailer with a peak at ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ as well as a clip with director Jason Reitman giving details of the film.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was originally slated for a July 2020 release, but has been delayed a few times. The new release date is this November 11.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and includes appearances from stars from the original film.
Are you excited about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife?’ Do you think it will be any good? Which guest star do you expect to see in the new film?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.