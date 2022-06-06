Giovannie and The Hired Guns Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Giovannie & The Hired Guns to the Urban Lounge this June 23rd! You can win some last-minute tickets by listening to Marci in the early afternoons and Nick Davis at nights!

*THIS IS A 21 AND UP SHOW*

Growing exponentially from a small town group to international stars, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have found major success with the release of their new song “Ramon Ayala”. Taking their local-band charisma on the road, Giovannie and the Hired guns will be visiting the Urban Lounge in just a few weeks! If you’d like to win tickets, simply listen all week long to X96 during Maci and Nick Davis’ show for your chance to win tickets!

X96 Will be giving away tickets to the Giovannie and the Hired Guns at the The Urban Lounge on June 23rd. Between the dates of 6/6 and 6/10 between 6am and 7pm during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. On or after 6/6/22, from these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair each of Giovannie and the Hired Guns tickets. The prize value is $30 and is provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.