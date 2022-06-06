Giovannie and The Hired Guns Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Giovannie & The Hired Guns to the Urban Lounge this June 23rd! You can win some last-minute tickets by listening to Marci in the early afternoons and Nick Davis at nights!
*THIS IS A 21 AND UP SHOW*
Growing exponentially from a small town group to international stars, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have found major success with the release of their new song “Ramon Ayala”. Taking their local-band charisma on the road, Giovannie and the Hired guns will be visiting the Urban Lounge in just a few weeks! If you’d like to win tickets, simply listen all week long to X96 during Maci and Nick Davis’ show for your chance to win tickets!