Giovannie and the Hired Guns – Ticket Giveaway

Posted on

X96 welcomes Giovannie & The Hired Guns at urban Lounge, June 23rd!  Listen all week starting MONDAY 6/6 to win your tickets with X96!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Giovannie & The Hired Guns June 23rd at Urban Lounge.  Between the dates of 6/6-6/10 2022 during regular broadcasting hours, M-F a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to Giovannie & The Hired Guns at Urban Lounge.  Prize value $45 and provided by Live Nation.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.  

