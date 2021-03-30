Girl Scout Sells Record Number of Cookies

An 8-year-old girl in California has broken a Girl Scout record!

Lilly Bumpus of San Bernardino has sold the most boxes of Girl Scout Cookies EVER in one season: 32,484 boxes.

Selling online and in front of her home, Lilly used her unique platform for selling cookies to promote charity, including childhood cancer research.

That's a lot of Thin Mints. https://t.co/nW43k0r7cz — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) March 30, 2021

Lilly herself dealt with a rare form of childhood cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma.

People from all 50 states and other countries purchased their cookies from Lilly and those boxes will be sent out to hospitals, homeless centers, and to troops overseas.

What is your favorite type of Girl Scout Cookie? Has the pandemic changed the way you buy Girl Scout Cookies?