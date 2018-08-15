Girl Scouts Announce New Cookie

The brownies have a new cookie!

Stop Everything! There is a new Girl Scout cookie on the market. The Girl Scouts just added a chewy Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie to their cookie lineup. The chewy cookie is made up of caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a has “hint of sea salt in every bite.” The cookie is also gluten-free. The new addition will be available at the start of the cookie season on Jan. 2, 2019.