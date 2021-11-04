Gobble Gobble: How Many Americans Are Expected To Travel For Thanksgiving

Do you have travel plans ready to go for Thanksgiving?

A new survey from The Vacationer shows millions of Americans do.

According to the survey, 109 million Americans (42%) will travel for Thanksgiving.

91% will eat Thanksgiving dinner at home or a friend or relative’s house with only about 5% eating out at a restaurant.

Nearly 32% will attend a large gathering of 10 or more people.

And one final question the survey asked: “Which traditional Thanksgiving foods do you DISLIKE the most?

Thanksgiving 2021 Travel Survey: 109m. American adults (42%) to travel https://t.co/B7KfoaP6I3 — Go Travel Blogger (@ltravel395) November 4, 2021

29% responded with cranberry sauce, 28% said turkey, 23% named stuffing, and 20% said they disliked pumpkin pie the most.

What’s the top food you’ll skip on Turkey Day?