Gobble Gobble: How Many Americans Are Expected To Travel For Thanksgiving

Do you have travel plans ready to go for Thanksgiving?
A new survey from The Vacationer shows millions of Americans do.
According to the survey, 109 million Americans (42%) will travel for Thanksgiving.
91% will eat Thanksgiving dinner at home or a friend or relative’s house with only about 5% eating out at a restaurant.
Nearly 32% will attend a large gathering of 10 or more people.
And one final question the survey asked: “Which traditional Thanksgiving foods do you DISLIKE the most?
29% responded with cranberry sauce, 28% said turkey, 23% named stuffing, and 20% said they disliked pumpkin pie the most.
What’s the top food you’ll skip on Turkey Day?
