Goo Goo Dolls Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes the Goo Goo Dolls to USANA Amphitheatre this July 26th! If you’d like to win some last-minute tickets, you can listen to Todd Nuke’Em all week long!

Living legends in the alternative music genre, the Goo Goo Dolls have brought decades worth of music, only adding to that collection with their latest release of Rarities. If you would like to see them perform their rescheduled and last-minute show this upcoming July 26th, listen for the keyword Todd Nuke’Em is going to be handing out all week long for your chance to enter to win!

X96 will be giving away tickets to see the Goo Goo Dolls perform at USANA Amphitheatre this July 26th of 2022. Between the dates of 7/07 and 7/13, between the hours of 6am and 10pm, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. From these text entries, up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $140 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

