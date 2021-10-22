Google Issues Warning about YouTube Cryptocurrency Scam

Hackers are using an old method to pull off a new scam.

Google officials say, hackers, claiming to be advertisers, have been writing to people with YouTube channels and offering them sponsorship deals. However, when victims click on the provided link, a program automatically downloads all of their cookies – allowing hackers to get into their accounts without having to sign in. Once the hackers have taken control of the victim’s YouTube channel, they either sell it to other hackers or use it to promote a cryptocurrency scam, according to Google.

The accounts were either being sold off or used to promote cryptocurrency scams. https://t.co/9mH6FdZiG9 — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) October 22, 2021

Although Google officials say they’ve managed to reduce phishing scams by 99.6 percent, they’re still warning people to be on alert.

Has your YouTube account ever been compromised?