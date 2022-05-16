Win Tickets to Gorillaz from X96!

Gorillaz is coming to Utah on September 19th at Vivint Arena! Listen all week long with Radio From Hell from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and Corey O’Brien from 10:00 AM to 2:00 pm for your chance to win your tickets to see Gorillaz with special guest Earth Gang at Vivint Arena! It’s Gorillaz’s first stateside trip since 2018!
X96 will be giving away tickets to Gorillaz on September 19th at Vivint Arena. Between the dates of 5/16 – 5/27 between the hours of 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986 or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and listener call-ins, up to 15 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $140 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.