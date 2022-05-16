Win Tickets to Gorillaz from X96!

X96 welcomes the Gorillaz

Gorillaz is coming to Utah on September 19th at Vivint Arena! Listen all week long with Radio From Hell from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and Corey O’Brien from 10:00 AM to 2:00 pm for your chance to win your tickets to see Gorillaz with special guest Earth Gang at Vivint Arena! It’s Gorillaz’s first stateside trip since 2018!

Ticket sales open 5/20 at 10 AM at Livenation.com!

Find more shows over on the X96 Events Page!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Gorillaz on September 19th at Vivint Arena. Between the dates of 5/16 – 5/27 between the hours of 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986 or a caller will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these text entries and listener call-ins, up to 15 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each. Prize value $140 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.