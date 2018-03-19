Green Day Has Been Performing SECRET Shows under a DIFFERENT NAME!

So, if your driving through town and see “THE COVERUPS” on a small venue marquee. GO THERE!

That’s because GREEN DAY has been getting their small room fix playing seedy 100 person shows in San Fransisco (Thee Parkside Bar) and Albany, NY (The Ivy Room). And I’m sure there will be more as these have only been happening since January. The band only plays cover songs, with tracks from Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and The Ramones. In one performance, Bassist Mike Dirnt says they WILL take requests, but only if it’s song the band has already played. The one band they wont be covering would be GREEN DAY as “The Coverups” have never heard of them..

Well played!