Gummy Bear-Flavored Pickles Are A Thing Apparently

Here’s a stocking stuffer idea that’s definitely unique: gummy bear-flavored pickles.

No, you didn’t hear that wrong. One-Stop Pickle Shop in Texas has gotten their gherkins to taste like the candy treat.

According to Instagrammer @junkfoodmom, “This pickle has the sweetness of gummy bears but yet still tastes like a pickle,” adding, “After one pickle chip I kept reaching for another in a state of bewildered awe.”

The family-run small business sells bags of these online, along with their other flavors, for just $5 each. There’s also a party-pack sampler for $30.

What’s the strangest gift you’ve gotten around the holidays?

