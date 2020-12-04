Gummy Bear-Flavored Pickles Are A Thing Apparently

Here’s a stocking stuffer idea that’s definitely unique: gummy bear-flavored pickles.
No, you didn’t hear that wrong. One-Stop Pickle Shop in Texas has gotten their gherkins to taste like the candy treat.
According to Instagrammer @junkfoodmom, “This pickle has the sweetness of gummy bears but yet still tastes like a pickle,” adding, “After one pickle chip I kept reaching for another in a state of bewildered awe.”
DelishDotCom: Gummy Bear-Flavored Pickles Are A Thing And People Are OBSESSED With Them https://t.co/rD4w27KZhg
— Tiffany Revere (@tiffanyrevere) December 4, 2020
The family-run small business sells bags of these online, along with their other flavors, for just $5 each. There’s also a party-pack sampler for $30.
What’s the strangest gift you’ve gotten around the holidays?
