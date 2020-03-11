Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of third-degree rape and sexual assault. The disgraced Hollywood mogul arrived at the New York City courtroom in a wheelchair Wednesday morning, after he was convicted on two counts last month. One of the victims from the case, Miriam Haleyi, told the court “if Harvey Weinstein was not convicted by this jury, it would happen again and again and again”. Weinstein also spoke, telling the judge that “thousands of men are losing due process.” Another criminal sexual assault case against Weinstein is still pending in California.

