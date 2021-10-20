Health Experts say TikTok Lemon Coffee Diet is a Sham

The latest trend on TikTok has prompted millions of people to add lemon juice to their morning coffee, hoping it will burn off some extra weight. However, there’s only one problem with the diet, health experts say: It doesn’t work.

“Adding lemon into coffee will not promote weight loss, just like drinking lemon water has little impact on body weight,” says dietician and author Erin Palinski-Wade.

'Lemon coffee' trend on TikTok shouldn't be done, health experts say – Fox News https://t.co/eDyM6Fp9yx pic.twitter.com/8tkdgreJXB — HEALTHYMES (@4fitnesshealthy) October 20, 2021

However, drinking coffee without lemon — or cream and sugar — may actually contribute to weight loss, Palinski-Wade adds. “Drinking more calorie-free beverages, especially warm beverages, can help to increase the feeling of fullness, which may lead to eating smaller portions and weight loss,” she says. “But it isn’t the lemon causing the weight loss.”

What’s the craziest diet you’ve tried? Did it work?