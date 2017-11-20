Help Your Hungry Neighbors

All it takes is a few cans of food to help people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. That’s why we’re teaming up with the Utah Food Bank and Teleperformance to collect donations from kind folks like you. Join X96 broadcasting live all day tomorrow (6 A.M. to 7 P.M. November 21, 2017) at Teleperformance in Sandy at 8550 South 1300 East in Sandy. We need non-perishable food items and hams and frozen turkeys. All donations will go to the Utah Food Bank to help those in need. Come see us and get free food from Even Steven’s; if you donate a frozen turkey or a ham, Zero Rez will be there from 8 A.M. to noon to clean your vehicle’s carpets. This is always one of my favorite days of the year because X96 listeners kick ass and always blow me away with their generosity. Thank you and have a happy Thanksgiving!

