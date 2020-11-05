Here Are the Most Popular Hot Sauces, According to Instacart

It wouldn’t be a complete grocery order without some hot sauce. There’s plenty to choose from, but which is best?

Grocery delivery service Instacart has released a list of which sauces are most popular among shoppers.

Taking the top spot on their Top Ten list is Cholula, while Frank’s Red Hot, Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Tabasco Hot Sauce, and Tapatio follow behind.

Happy National Hot Sauce Day 🌶 shout out to our talented @Instacart data team for helping us celebrate the “10 Most Popular Hot Sauces in America” via @foodandwine cc @CholulaHotSauce @huyfongfoods @TABASCO https://t.co/rygyVaRaQr — dani dudeck (@danidudeck) January 22, 2019

Other notable sauces being added to carts include Texas Pete Hot Sauce, La Costeña Mexican Hot Sauce, Crystal Hot Sauce, Taco Bell Hot Sauce, and Ninja Squirrel Hot Sauce.

What is your favorite hot sauce? What do you pour your hot sauce on?