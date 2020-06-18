Here’s How Much You Could Get in a Second Stimulus Check

By now you’ve already received your stimulus check, but according to reports, a second stimulus check could be on the horizon. The proposed Health and Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions or HEROES Act if passed could bring in more cash for households than the $1200 many received from the CARES Act.

Under the HEROES Act each person in the household, including children would get $1200. The income threshold would stay the same as the CARES Act, but a family of four has the potential to receive $4,800 with a capped total of $6,000 per family.

A second stimulus check? Here's how much money you could get https://t.co/ZGlPi2tZT1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2020

Another difference between the potential second stimulus from the first is that college students and older teens would be eligible for $1200 payments per person. Immigrants would also be eligible but would need to have a taxpayer identification number.

While many would welcome a second stimulus check, there are some that are opposed to the idea and want to see if the country’s economy bounces back before doling out more dough.