Here’s What Disney+ Could Launch With On Day One

Disney+ is coming on November 12, featuring content from all of its properties, including the animated films, Pixar, Fox, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Ahead of the North American launch date, the streaming service is currently being tested in the Netherlands. While there’s always the possibility of a change or region blocking, Twitter account @StitchKingdom has compiled an extensive list of every movie and TV show that should be available on day one. When ready, Disney+ will run $6.99 US per month.

