Holiday Munchies Get A Minty Upgrade

According to myth, when the Apocalypse strikes, the only foods to survive will be Twinkies. So why not live out doomsday, or at least the holidays, in style. Mint Chocolate Twinkies have hit the store shelves, says Instagram account @junkpickers, who spotted the treat in packs of 10 at Walmart for just $3. In this “liMINTed-edition” variety, which is only on sale until December 26, mint-flavored cream filling is surrounded by chocolate sponge cake. A peppermint-flavored version is coming too, reveals Taste Of Home, but boxes don’t seem to be available just yet.

And don’t miss out on the holiday Ding Dongs…