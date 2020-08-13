How About a Free Zaxby’s Chicken-Themed Relaxation Pack?

Zaxby’s wants you to “chicken and chill” on August 15th, National Relaxation Day. The chicken chain is offering free “relaxation packs” on the 15th, which includes citrus vinaigrette bath bombs, a sleep mask, and two candles; one that smells like Zaxby’s fried chicken while the other smells like the restaurant’s crinkle fries.
Zaxby’s Is Giving Away Chicken-Themed ‘Relaxation Packs’ On August 15, 2020: https://t.co/rNO3EcbBlv @Zaxbys #chewboom pic.twitter.com/u69JKMq9m7
— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) August 13, 2020
The relaxation packs are being offered up as part of Zaxby’s “Peace, Harmony & Chicken” Zenzation rollout to welcome back the Zenzation Fillet Sandwich and Zalad. Claims yours by visiting Zaxby’s website.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.