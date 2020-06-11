How To Move Safely During The Pandemic

Even though the pandemic is still happening around us, life goes on. That means people are still moving into new homes or apartments. MindBodyGreen offers some tips to help you move safely and effectively during the coronavirus crisis.

Go through your things to decide what you want to keep and what you might want to donate. You may not be able to give things away now so clearly mark them so you remember. Instead of asking neighbors for boxes and supplies, buy your own. That cuts down on too much exposure with other people.

If you are hiring movers, interview them about their updated COVID practices to keep you safe. Make sure your new place has a thorough deep cleaning especially on high touch areas. The final tip is to take your time. If you don’t have to rush from one place to the next, plan your move to give yourself plenty of breathing room.

