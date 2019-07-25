Husband Matches With Wife On Tinder

It’s like that Piña Colada song in real life. While swiping through Tinder, a man came across his wife on the dating app. Sharing his story to Reddit, the 32-year-man claims he was bored on a “lonely night” while she was away on business and that he “didn’t have any intentions”. Figuring out that the profile was real, he swiped right, learning that she already matched with him. “A huge can of worms” has been opened, says the guy, who now has to “explain why I was on Tinder” after 14 months of marriage.

Man finds wife on Tinder while she’s away on a 'business trip'

A man who says he and wife are "quite happily married" has reportedly found her while swiping through a dating app. https://t.co/uXEiew0wl6 — Jane Lahey (@ebookreporter) July 25, 2019