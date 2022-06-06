I Don’t Know How But They Found Me & Joywave Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes I Don’t Know How But They Found Me with Joywave to the Sandy Amphitheater this upcoming September 3rd! Listen all week long to Radio From Hell in the morning and Todd Nuke’Em in the afternoon for your chance to win tickets!

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE

Taking their name from a minor reference from the Back to the Future franchise, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me have developed a completely unique sound in the several years since the band’s formation. Making industry-wide impressions with their initial release of their EP 1981 Extended Play in 2018, the band is now finally touring to show off their entire catalogue including their new album, Razzmatazz. If you’d like to enter for your own chance to win tickets to their upcoming show, listen all week long on X96 to both Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em for a keyword!

X96 Will be giving away tickets to the I Don’t Know How But They Found Me at the Sandy Amphitheater on September 3rd. Between the dates of 6/6 and 6/10 between 6am and 6pm during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced on air to be texted to shortcode 33986. On or after 6/6/22, from these text entries, up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair each of I Don’t Know How But They Found Me tickets. The prize value is $90 and is provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.