I Don’t Know How But They Found Me & Joywave Ticket Giveaway

Taking their name from a minor reference from the Back to the Future franchise, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me have developed a completely unique sound in the several years since the band’s formation. Making industry-wide impressions with their initial release of their EP 1981 Extended Play in 2018, the band is now finally touring to show off their entire catalogue including their new album, Razzmatazz. If you’d like to enter for your own chance to win tickets to their upcoming show, listen all week long on X96 to both Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em for a keyword!