IHOP Launches New IHOPPY Hour

Posted on

It might not exactly be the same kind of Happy Hour you were thinking of…

IHOP is introducing “IHOPPY Hour” with deals on meals every day from 2 PM until 10 PM. But no alcohol is not part of the new menu. For 8 hours though, they’ll serve up $5-$6 entrees. The restaurant is famous for its breakfast foods, but they hope the change will boost their afternoon/evening business.

The “IHOPPY Hour” includes a mix of breakfast items like a Ham & Cheese omelet along with things like a steakburger and fries.
What’s the #1 food you always order at IHOP?

