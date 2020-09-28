IHOP Launches New IHOPPY Hour

It might not exactly be the same kind of Happy Hour you were thinking of…

IHOP is introducing “IHOPPY Hour” with deals on meals every day from 2 PM until 10 PM. But no alcohol is not part of the new menu. For 8 hours though, they’ll serve up $5-$6 entrees. The restaurant is famous for its breakfast foods, but they hope the change will boost their afternoon/evening business.

What are you doing reading this post?! Get on down to IHOP because happy hour starts everyday at 2! But if it’s not 2pm yet, well, then feel free to take your time, and thank you so much for following along on our social posts. pic.twitter.com/liN1oReKyK — IHOP (@IHOP) September 28, 2020

The “IHOPPY Hour” includes a mix of breakfast items like a Ham & Cheese omelet along with things like a steakburger and fries.

