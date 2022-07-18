Imagine Dragons Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Imagine Dragons to Rice Eccles Stadium this August 5th! To win some last minute tickets, listen to both Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long!

Buy your tickets HERE

Becoming potentially the biggest band of to come out of the last twenty years, Imagine Dragons has announced their return to Salt Lake this August 5th when they stop by Rice Eccles Stadium. A modern staple of the music industry, you can see Imagine Dragons perform classics such as “Thunder” and “Believer” alongside other new songs from their latest LP Mercury – Acts 1 & 2 by either purchasing tickets with the link above or by listening to Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em all week long for your chance to win!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Imagine Dragons live at Rice Eccles Stadium this August 5th. Between the dates of 7/18-7/22 and between the hours of 6AM-6PM a caller will be taken at 8776029696, or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries or listener call ins up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above concerts. Prize value $140 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.

