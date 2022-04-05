Contests

#IMOMSOHARD Getaway Tour Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes #IMOMSOHARD ‘s Getaway standup tour to Eccles Theater April 9th!  Listen all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings to win a 4 pack of tickets!

X96 will be giving away tickets to #IMMOMSOHARD Getaway Comedy Tour at Eccles Theater April 9th.  Between the dates of 4/5-4/8 2022 and between the hours of 6AM-10AM a code will be announced on air to be texted to 33986.  From these text entries, up to 4 winners will be selected to receive 1 4pack of tickets each to the above show.   Prize value $150 and provided by Magic Space.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition to Broadway Media Contest Rules. 

