‘Indiana Jones 5’ Producer Confirms Shooting Is Almost Done

Indiana Jones 5 is almost done filming, according to its producer Frank Marshall.

The long-awaited, and heavily-delayed, fifth installment in the legendary adventure series is set to be released next year, 15 years after the previous film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Actor Harrison Ford is returning for the movie along with newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Many fans of the franchise were disappointed with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, so will Indiana Jones 5 live up to the hype? How would you write the script?