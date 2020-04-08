IRS Speeds Up Coronavirus Check Printing, Delivery Ahead of Schedule

Good news!!! The IRS has sped up the process and is aiming for early next week for direct deposit of Stimulus checks! First checks could be deposited as early as Monday or Tuesday, according to Fox Business. Paper checks will be mailed out starting April 20th. If you need to adjust your direct deposit information the IRS will provide that option by the end of the week.
