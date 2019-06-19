Is Hershey Adding CBD to Candy?

Considering the fact the recreational marijuana is now legal in 11 states and medical marijuana is legal in 33, the rumor that Hershey is planning to sell chocolate infused with CBD might not sound so far-fetched. But a rep for the candy company says the rumor is just that: a rumor. Addressing the speculation on Tuesday, Hershey CEO Michele Buck said the company has no current plans to give its products a little extra kick. However, company officials have not ruled it out for the future. “It is a huge trend, so we’re evaluating it but have no plans at this point in time,” she said. Besides, she adds, “currently it is not legal to ship interstate a food product that has CBD.” Advocates of CBD say the marijuana derivative has a number of health benefits that include treatment of anxiety and chronic pain — although the FDA has not approved it for those uses. It’s currently used in such dispensary products as gummies, soft drinks, and other edible foods.

The CBD trend is growing. Big-name candy and snack corporations are keeping a close eye. https://t.co/m7MJpd48gv — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) June 18, 2019