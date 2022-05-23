Jack White Ticket Giveaway

X96 welcomes Jack White to USANA Amphitheatre this June 10th! You can win last-minute tickets by listening to Radio From Hell all week long!

Considered to be the most influential guitarist of the 21st century, Jack White is known for his electric live performances by balancing both finger-shredding guitar licks with his blues-inspired rock and roll lyrical stylings. Originally making a name for himself with his group, The White Stripes, Jack White has since forged his own solo path with several LP releases under his own name in the last decade. Touring with two completely bands every night, comprised of gender specific members, White is sure to make this upcoming summer series of shows one that will never be forgotten. If you’d like to win tickets to the show, listen all week long to Radio From Hell for your chance to win!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Jack White at USANA Amphitheatre for June 10th, 2022. Between the dates of 5/23-06/03 2022 between the hours of 6am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday during regular broadcasting hours, a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these text entries, up to 15 winners will be selected to receive tickets to the above show. Prize value $200 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.