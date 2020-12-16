Japanese Man Selling Masks Featuring Strangers’ Faces

If you don’t like the way you look in a protective mask — or even don’t like the way your own face looks — a Japanese manufacturer has a product that might help.

Tokyo resident Shuhei Okawara is selling “hyper-realistic” masks that cover a wearer’s entire face with the likeness of a complete stranger. “Mask shops in Venice probably do not buy or sell faces,” Okawara says. “But that is something that’s likely to happen in fantasy stories. I thought it would be fun to actually do that.”

Okawara says he based the likenesses on real Japanese residents who applied by sending in their photos. He says the masks will cost 98,000 yen — about $950 in American money — when they go on sale next year.

Would it be kind of creepy to wear someone else’s face?