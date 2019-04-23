Japanese Shops Selling Canned Air

A new wind is about to blow through Japan as the nation soon crowns its next emperor. So one company wants to capitalize on the changes. On sale at roadside stands in the village of Henari and online for just around $10 (¥1,080) are pop-top cans filled with “the air of the outgoing era”. That’s right, just air and a 5-yen piece for good luck. Heso Production Co. has packaged what they say is the “the air of Heisei,” taken during the last days of Emperor Akihito’s 30-year reign. “Air is free of charge but we hope people will enjoy breathing the fresh air of Heisei after the new era comes, or just keep it as a memento,” admits Minoru Inamoto, the company’s president.

The Heisei period is the name of the current era in Japan that will end on 30 April 2019, when the Emperor Akihito is set to abdicate. Japan will then transition to the new 'Reiwa' era. Canned air from the Heisei period has now gone on sale in Japan at ¥1080. HT @tkasasagi pic.twitter.com/aJC4RapHCD — Incunabula (@incunabula) April 22, 2019