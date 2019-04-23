Life

Japanese Shops Selling Canned Air

Posted on

A new wind is about to blow through Japan as the nation soon crowns its next emperor. So one company wants to capitalize on the changes. On sale at roadside stands in the village of Henari and online for just around $10 (¥1,080) are pop-top cans filled with “the air of the outgoing era”. That’s right, just air and a 5-yen piece for good luck. Heso Production Co. has packaged what they say is the “the air of Heisei,” taken during the last days of Emperor Akihito’s 30-year reign. “Air is free of charge but we hope people will enjoy breathing the fresh air of Heisei after the new era comes, or just keep it as a memento,” admits Minoru Inamoto, the company’s president.

