Jeff Bezos Adds $13 Million To His Net Worth In One Day

It’s cute when we get a few pennies added to a savings account each month. Jeff Bezos says, ‘Hold my check.” The Amazon founder and World’s richest person added $13 million to his net worth on Monday. It’s the largest single-day jump for any individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (yes, it’s a real thing) started in 2012. Bezos has a fortune worth $189 billion according to recent numbers.

