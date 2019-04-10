“Jeopardy” Contestant Breaks Single-Day Cash Record

A man won over $110,000 on Tuesday night’s episode of Jeopardy. 34-year-old James Holzhauer took home $110,914. That breaks the single-day winnings record on the game show. It was previously $77,000. Holzhauer is now a four-day champion who has won over $244,000. Holzhauer is a professional sports gambler. The $110,914 has other significance too. 11/09/14 was the date his daughter was born.

Okay mind blown. He needed $4,400 to beat the one day record. He said “NAH! I’m a gambler. I got something for y’all.” 😲😂😍 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/y0CeqazM76 — Marcella (@TranceRevolved) April 9, 2019