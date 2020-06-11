‘Jeopardy!’ Runs Out of New Episodes Amid Pandemic

On Friday, June 12th Jeopardy will air the last of its new episodes. Due to the pandemic, they had to shutdown production. Alex has told his production team he wants to be one of the first shows back in production once they get the green light to do so. He is battling Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer and is adamant about working.

#Jeopardy has run out of new episodes, and Alex Trebek is eager to get back to work: https://t.co/gBlNzmJ5rB — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 11, 2020

Starting on June 15th Jeopardy will air big champions and big wins then they will air an encore of the 2019 Tournament of Champions on July 6th.