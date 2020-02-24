Jesse James Is Bringing Back “Monster Garage”

The nostalgia revival continues. The reality show Monster Garage is set for a comeback on Discovery. Jesse James will also return. The original show aired from 2002 to 2006. There is no official date for the premiere of the new version and there’s no confirmation if he will be dating Sandra Bullock or Kat Von D when the show returns. It’s also hard to confirm if we haven’t all fallen into a time machine with new music out this year from Third Eye Blind, Incubus, Green Day, etc. etc. etc…

