John Wick: Chapter 4 Has a Release Date and Teaser!

While we had hopes that John Wick: Chapter 4 would already be on its way next year at the end of May, that one thing that we’ve been dealing with for 2 years managed to sidetrack that. The good news is that Lionsgate has released a teaser announcement for the newest chapter of a film series that’s truly about a man, his dog, and his social club when you come right down to it!

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.