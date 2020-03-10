Life

Join Gracie’s For your St. Patty’s Day Festivities!



JOIN GRACIE’S FOR ALL THEIR ST. PATTY’S DAY FESTIVITIES

Tent Party

Sat March 14th

-no cover

-live music inside and out in the tent. from noon till close

-Irish food specials

-utah’s biggest and best st Patricks day celebration

– 21 and older

-free swag and party favors/ while supplies last

-wear your green!

 

St Patty’s Day

Tues March 17th

– music and dj’s with special visits by the Salt Lake Scots Marching band

-party favors and swag/ while supplies last

-irish food specials

-no cover

-21 and older

 

March Madness

– talk it up as the place to gather for all televised tourney games

-plenty of tv’s to gather around

-cold beer and great food!

-games are much more fun to watch in public places!

-21 and older

