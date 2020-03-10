Join Gracie’s For your St. Patty’s Day Festivities!

JOIN GRACIE’S FOR ALL THEIR ST. PATTY’S DAY FESTIVITIES
Tent Party
Sat March 14th
-no cover
-live music inside and out in the tent. from noon till close
-Irish food specials
-utah’s biggest and best st Patricks day celebration
– 21 and older
-free swag and party favors/ while supplies last
-wear your green!
St Patty’s Day
Tues March 17th
– music and dj’s with special visits by the Salt Lake Scots Marching band
-party favors and swag/ while supplies last
-irish food specials
-no cover
-21 and older
March Madness
– talk it up as the place to gather for all televised tourney games
-plenty of tv’s to gather around
-cold beer and great food!
-games are much more fun to watch in public places!
-21 and older
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.