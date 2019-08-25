Join The Geek Show Podcast After Dark LIVE!

Geek Show Podcast After Dark
September 7th at 9pm at Gracies
X96 and Gracies welcomes the Geek Show Podcast as they bring the party & all around geekiness to you! Geek Show Podcast wants you to join them BACK at Gracies on September 7th at 9pm and enjoy beers, and great food as you mingle with friends and watch Geek Show Podcast do their thing! Hosted by Kerry Jackson and the rest of the Geek Show Podcast panel members!
This is a 21+ Event and it is First come, First Serve seating!
