Join us for our VIRTUAL Walk to Fight Suicide!

VIRTUAL WALK TO FIGHT SUICIDE

June 6th, 2020 at 10am on Facebook

Join X96 and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on June 6th for our VIRTUAL Utah Walks Kickoff! Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. While many things have been cancelled, HOPE will not be. While we may not know how our walks will look, they will happen wherever virtually or in person. Join our walk chairs, Sponsors, and fellow walkers as we kickstart our walk season. Turn into FaceBook page on June 6th at 10 am. We will be streaming live and hear from the event MC Bill Allred!

Check into the event on Facebook and get your reminder HERE!