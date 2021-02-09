Looks like Keanu Reeves may be heading to the Marvel Universe soon!

Keanu is reportedly expected to play Kraven the Hunter for a solo film.

The film would not be part of the typical Marvel Cinematic Universe, though. It’ll be under the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters umbrella.

Sony reportedly offers #Kraven the Hunter role to John Wick and Matrix star Keanu Reeves for the studio's next #SpiderMan spin-off: https://t.co/XT2VS0wKeK pic.twitter.com/ZzUQmgS0XH — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) February 8, 2021

This means Reeves won’t be interacting with the Avengers any time soon, but will be in the same universe as Venom and the upcoming Morbius.

Are you looking forward to seeing Keanu in a Marvel film? Would you prefer he be part of the MCU instead?