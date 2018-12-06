Kevin Smith Cries on Star Wars 9 Set

Kevin Smith took a visit to the set of the next “Star Wars” film and wept. The admitted “Star Wars” superfan said that director J.J. Abrams is doing “the Lord’s work” with the next installment in the “Star Wars” saga. Smith, who was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, couldn’t reveal much but says that the tears came when he saw an actor give a “career-best performance.”

Also, remember that when Smith visited the set of “The Force Awakens” he cried then too. The next “Star Wars” adventure doesn’t hit theaters until next year, but isn’t it good to know that a superfan is confirming how good it will be when it’s released?