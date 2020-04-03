KFC Introduces $30 Fill Up For Family Of Four

You are staying in this weekend and don’t want to cook, right? KFC is joining many other restaurants in expanding its family menu.

KFC’s new $30 Fill Up promised to feed 4 people. It includes 8 pieces of original or extra crispy chicken, 12 chicken tenders, 2 large mashed potatoes and gravy, 1 large coleslaw and 4 biscuits. If you have leftovers, KFC gives you instructions on how to reheat your meal perfectly.

