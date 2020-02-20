KFC Is Launching Chicken And Donuts

KFC is pushing the envelope of your cholesterol with their latest combo. They are rolling out Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts at restaurants nationwide. After a successful test run in limited locations, KFC will offer a chicken and glazed donut meal or a chicken and glazed donut sandwich. Look for it at your local KFC on February 24th.

Congrats, heathens: KFC will soon be serving fried chicken between two glazed donuts https://t.co/P5O7v9b9VO pic.twitter.com/Jq1JXZhXHp — Eater (@Eater) February 20, 2020