Killer Listing: Nightmare On Elm Street House Could Be Yours For $3 Million

Freddy Krueger doesn’t live there anymore, but the house made famous by Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street is up for sale with a price tag of $3.25 million.

The house, located at 1428 N Genesee in Los Angeles, is a two-story Dutch colonial with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It also has a detached guesthouse with a designer kitchen and bathroom.

The 2,700-square-foot home in Los Angeles is listed for $3.25 million.

The 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street was the first installment in the franchise then went on to six sequels.

The film also marked Johnny Depp’s screen debut.

What’s your favorite (or most memorable) scene in A Nightmare on Elm Street?