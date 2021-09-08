Kiss Reschedule Postponed Tour Dates After Positive Covid Tests

PARTY EVERYDAY

KISS To Resume Farewell Tour Thursday After COVID Quarantine KISS are out of quarantine and ready to hit the road once again. The band will resume its End Of The Road farewell tour Thursday night in Irvine, CA, ending a 10-day quarantine after both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19. A total of eight shows were postponed during the quarantine, all of which have been rescheduled for October or sometime in 2022. How long do you think the KISS ‘farewell tour’ will last? Will it really be their last tour?